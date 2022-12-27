Man (70s) dies of injuries almost two weeks after Westmeath crash

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

A man in his 70s has died after being injured in a crash in Co Westmeath earlier this month.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the horror collision involving a car and an articulated truck, which took place on the N4 in Rathowen, Westmeath at around 12.30pm on Thursday, December 15.

The deceased, who was the driver of the car, was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment.

He died from his injuries earlier today, Tuesday, December 27.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the man’s family and a post-mortem has been scheduled.

“Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.30pm and 12.50pm on 15th December 2022, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”