Man (70s) dies in hospital two days after collision with SUV in Co Waterford
A man in his 70s has died in hospital two days after he was involved in a collision with an SUV in Co Waterford.
The pedestrian had been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries following the incident on the N25 at Kinsalebeg at 10.15am on Thursday.
Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal Thursday morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
