Road tragedy | 

Man (70s) dies in hospital two days after collision with SUV in Co Waterford

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward
The man has passed away in Cork University Hospital

The man has passed away in Cork University Hospital

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man in his 70s has died in hospital two days after he was involved in a collision with an SUV in Co Waterford.

The pedestrian had been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries following the incident on the N25 at Kinsalebeg at 10.15am on Thursday.

Read more

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal Thursday morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices