Man (70s) dies in car crash in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick

A man has died after the car he was driving was involved in a crash in Co Limerick this afternoon.

The driver, who was aged in his 70s, was alone in the car when the incident occurred on the R555 in Shanbally, on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale, at around 6.10pm.

The section of the road, which links Abbeyfeale with Duagh in Co Kerry, is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are preserving the scene ahead of a technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.

Any witnesses or any road users with video footage, including dashcam footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.