TRAGEDY | 

Man (70s) dies following collision involving pedestrian on Glenshane Road

The PSNI said the man died at the scene.

Glenshane Road

Christopher Leebody

A man aged in his 70s has died following a crash on the Glenshane Road in Co Derry on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

The PSNI said the crash involved a car and a pedestrian on Tuesday evening.PSNI Sergeant Green, from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Peugeot 207 car and a male pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

"Officers attended along with paramedics, however, the man sadly died from his injuries at the scene.

“The road has now reopened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist with our investigation to the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2132 04/07/23.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos