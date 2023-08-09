Man (70s) dies after falling from Co Kerry cliff head

The man, who is not local, was walking the cliffs between the Ladies’ Beach and the Nun's Beach in Ballybunion when the tragedy happened.

A man in his 70s has died following a fall from a cliff head at Ballybunion at approximately 6pm on Tuesday evening.

A rescue operation was immediately launched involving Ballybunion Sea Rescue and the Shannon-based Rescue Helicopter 115. Ambulance personnel from Tralee, and Gardaí from the Listowel Division, also attended the scene.

The man’s body was recovered but he was pronounced dead a short time after. His remains were taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí say the incident appears to be a personal tragedy and no foul play is suspected at this time.