Man (69) found dead after going missing from Mayo hospital in freezing conditions

It was an exceptionally cold couple of days when he went missing with snow and ice making the search operation difficult for those taking part.

A hospital in Co Mayo has launched an investigation after a patient in its care went missing after leaving the facility and was found dead almost two days later.

The 69-year-old from Ballina left Mayo University Hospital (MUH) after 1am on January 17 wearing red chequered pyjama bottoms, a grey T-shirt, and navy slippers.

He was seen at the TF Royal Hotel on Westport Road in Castlebar and then around 25 minutes later was spotted walking in the direction of Newport Road.

Gardaí asked business owners and householders in the Castlebar town area at the time to check their premises, including outhouses, sheds and yards for the man.

Officers received the assistance of the coastguard helicopter from Westport, Mayo fire service and members of the man’s family and friends who turned out in large numbers to assist in the search.

Civil defence and a search dog also assisted and were focused particularly on the Castlebar area where he was last seen.

Almost two days later, gardaí released a statement to confirm it had “stood down” the search after a man’s body had been found.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the hospital said: “We can confirm that a review is underway after a patient left MUH in the early hours of Tuesday morning, January 17.”

The statement added that MUH management and staff “offer our sincere condolences to the family of this patient”.

“As this matter is now under review and in the interests of patient confidentiality, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”