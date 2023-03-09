Man (60s) seriously injured after being hit by car in North Dublin

The man is being treated in Beaumont Hospital

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car in North Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident in Artane, Dublin 5 on Wednesday, March 8.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the Kilmore Road at the junction with Ardmore Drive shortly after 9pm,” gardai said.

“The pedestrian, a male in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious.”

The road at the collision site was fully examined by Garda scenes of crime officers but has now reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.