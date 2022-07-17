Man (60s) drowns in Laois lake in third water-related death this week
A man in his 60s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Portarlington, Co. Laois.
The incident occurred at Derryounce Lake, Portarlington at approximately 3.30pm yesterday.
He was removed from the water and taken by ambulance to Portlaoise General Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Gardaí are treating the matter as a tragic accident. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.
A Garda spokesperson said: “At approximately 3:30pm on Saturday the 16th of July, 2022 Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man in his 60s got into difficulty while swimming at Derryounce Lake, Portarlington, Co Laois.
“He was taken from the water and removed from the scene by ambulance to Portlaoise General Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. Gardaí are treating the matter as a tragic accident. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”
This has been the third water related death this week. Bradley Lulendo (14) died on Monday while swimming at Burrow Beach, Sutton, Co. Dublin, and Patrick McCarthy (40s) died on Tuesday while swimming at Fanore Beach, North Clare.
