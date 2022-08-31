Man (60s) dies in farm accident near Bunclody, Co Wexford

Investigations are ongoing.

A man in his 60s has died following a farm accident in Wexford this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the “fatal workplace incident” that took place on a farm near Bunclody, Co Wexford on Wednesday morning at approximately 9am.

The man was pronounced dead, and the Health Safety Authority has been notified.

Investigations are ongoing.

It comes after a pensioner was found dead on an Offaly farm last week.

Mr Murray, aged in his 70s, died when the tractor he was driving overturned on a farm in Tinamuck, Clara, Co Offaly.

His body was found shortly before 5am on Wednesday, 24 August and gardaí continue to probe whether or not the fatal accident happened late on the Tuesday night.