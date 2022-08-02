Man (60s) dies after falling into stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall in Sligo

The man was reportedly walking with his partner at the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar yesterday evening

A man in his 60s has died after he fell 20m into a stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall on the Sligo-Leitrim border.

The man was reportedly walking with his partner at the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar yesterday evening when he fell.

Gardai told Independent.ie that officers, along with other emergency personnel had “engaged in an operation after a man in his 60s suffered a fall at the Devil’s Chimney, Glencar, Co Sligo, yesterday evening.

“The man was located but was later pronounced dead at the scene.”

A major search and rescue operation was launched after the man was reported missing at around 7pm.

It is believed the man had been visiting the area from Co Galway.

The Devil’s Chimney is a popular mountain trail walk which is a 130m high ascent. The waterfall is named Sruth in Aghaidh An Aird, meaning stream against the height. This refers to the waterfall’s appearance of blowing upwards in certain weather conditions.

The walk is only meant to take around an hour and is classed as ‘moderate’ according to SligoWalks.ie