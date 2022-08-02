Man (60s) dies after falling into stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall in Sligo
A man in his 60s has died after he fell 20m into a stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall on the Sligo-Leitrim border.
The man was reportedly walking with his partner at the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar yesterday evening when he fell.
Gardai told Independent.ie that officers, along with other emergency personnel had “engaged in an operation after a man in his 60s suffered a fall at the Devil’s Chimney, Glencar, Co Sligo, yesterday evening.
“The man was located but was later pronounced dead at the scene.”
Read more
A major search and rescue operation was launched after the man was reported missing at around 7pm.
It is believed the man had been visiting the area from Co Galway.
The Devil’s Chimney is a popular mountain trail walk which is a 130m high ascent. The waterfall is named Sruth in Aghaidh An Aird, meaning stream against the height. This refers to the waterfall’s appearance of blowing upwards in certain weather conditions.
The walk is only meant to take around an hour and is classed as ‘moderate’ according to SligoWalks.ie
Today's Headlines
HUGE DRUG CACHE | British Army vet caught running Tyrone cocaine factory jailed for four-and-a-half-years
NEW HOME | Excited Morah Ryan moves into new Clontarf apartment to stay close to Bonnie and Lottie
Mountain tragedy | Man (60s) dies after falling into stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall in Sligo
Gangland shooting | No charges for chief suspect in brutal gun murder of Zach Parker outside Dublin gym
'cuffed | Disgraced Paul Moody joins a handful of ex-gardaí serving time in protective custody
'fabulous weekend' | Vicky Phelan reunites with brother for the 'last time' before he returns home to New Zealand
Hell on wheels | Exposed: Pervert jailed for assaulting schoolgirl on Dublin bus caught breaking travel ban
Dissident disco | Man awaiting trial over alleged IRA activity has bail relaxed to attend 80s disco
'Traumatic' | Lynsey Bennett in tears and ‘hurt’ as pleas for treatment ignored
'irrational' | Accountant (36) stole clothes from Arnotts in ‘moment of madness’