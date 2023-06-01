Man (60s) airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash in Cork

‘Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station.’

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured following a road crash in County Cork.

The cyclist was hurt in a collision involving crash a car and a bicycle occurred on the N71 at Barleyhill East, near Rosscarberry, at approximately 9am on Thursday morning.

The casualty was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said: “The road between Rosscarbery and Leap remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on this stretch of the N71 between 9am and 10am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”