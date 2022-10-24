Man (60) who died after ‘violent assault’ in Blanchardstown in Dublin named

Mr Asic was originally from Bosnia but had been living in Ireland for over 30 years

A man who died following a violent assault in Dublin at the weekend has been named.

Adnan Asic (60) was violently assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning in Blanchardstown and died as a result of his injuries.

He was walking towards Blanchardstown Road North coming from the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre when he was assaulted.

A post-mortem was carried out on Saturday evening by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan. However, the results are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown garda station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North at the junction with the Old Navan Road or the N3 (Mulhuddart) Flyover and surrounding areas between 2am and 3am on Saturday to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are appealing for any road users – in particularly taxi drivers – who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make this available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.