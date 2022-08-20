Man (50s) who died in hit and run in Cavan named locally as Gardai appeal for witnesses

His body was discovered by a cyclist up to 10 hours following the incident

A man in his 50s who died in a hit and run incident has been named locally as Frank Nulty from Ballyjamesduff.

Paying tribute, mourners remembered him as a ‘gentleman’.

“Deepest sympathy Geraldine, Tommy and all the Nulty family. Frank was a true gentleman with a great sense of humour, will be deeply missed by all your work friends, may you rest in peace,” one person shared.

“Heartfelt sympathy to all of Frank’s family at this sad time. Frank was a great friend, neighbour and a wonderful character and will be sadly missed around the area. May you rest in eternal peace Frank,” another added.

A third added: “Frank what a gentleman you are... fond memories of us climbing Croagh Patrick together. May you and your gentle soul be at peace… ride high with the angels Frank.”

Funeral details are yet to be announced.

Mr Nulty’s body was discovered by a cyclist along the N3 near Billis Bridge in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan on Friday August 19th at approximately 12pm.

Gardai understand the incident took place sometime between 10pm on Thursday night and 12pm on Friday.

Emergency Services attended the scene where he was sadly pronounced dead.

His body was been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem is set to take place.

Following an examination of the area, it was established that Mr Nulty was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Bailieboro are now appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

They have also asked anyone who is aware of a vehicle with unexplained damage in the wider Cavan area to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were on the N3 in Ballyjamesduff between 10pm on Thursday evening and 12pm on Friday who observed any unusual activity in the area to get in touch with them.

Any drivers who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between these hours is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.