Man (50s) killed in motorbike crash in Mullingar, Co Westmeath

A man in his 50s has been killed in a motorbike crash in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, this afternoon.

Gardaí rushed to the scene of the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 3.20pm on the N4 at Ballinalack.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported.

The N4 at Ballinalack is currently closed with local diversions in place and is expected to remain closed overnight. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested and they will attend the scene tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N4 in the Ballinalack area between 3pm and 3.30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 398 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.