Man (50s) killed in early-morning collision with truck on M6 in Tullamore, Co Offaly

A man has been killed following an incident involving a truck on the M6 Motorway, in Tullamore, Co Offaly in the early hours of this morning.

The body of the pedestrian, who was aged in his early 50s, remains at the scene as investigations continue.

Gardai say the body will be taken to the mortuary in Tullamore Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

“Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the M6 Motorway, Tullamore, Co Offaly in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, August 12, at approximately 4.45am,” gardai said.

“A truck collided with a male pedestrian on the motorway between junction 5 and junction 6 westbound.

“The male pedestrian (early 50s) was fatally injured as a result of the collision. His body remains at the scene and will be taken to the mortuary in Tullamore Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

“The male driver, aged in his 40s, of the truck was uninjured.”

The M6 Motorway between junction 5 and junction 6 westbound is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Gardai are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.