Man (50s) killed and two injured in horrific two-car crash in Monaghan

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda

One man has died and another two people injured in a horrific two-car crash on the N12 in Monaghan this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the fatal road traffic incident near Knockaconny at approximately 11.15am.

“The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man aged in his 50s, received fatal injuries following the collision,” gardai said.

“The man’s body has been removed from the scene for post-mortem.

“Two persons from the second car were taken to Drogheda and Cavan Hospitals for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are to carry out a technical examination of the scene later.

In the meantime, the road remains closed at this time with diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.