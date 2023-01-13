Man (50s) held by gardai investigating discovery of woman’s body in Dublin apartment
‘Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation’
A man is being held over the suspected murder of a woman whose body was found in a flat in north Dublin this morning.
The man, who was detained under the Mental Health Act this morning, is the only suspect in the suspected stabbing murder of the woman.
Independent.ie has learned that the suspect was detained at a west Dublin bus stop where his erratic behaviour led to officers being called.
The man, aged in his 50s, is currently being held at a west Dublin Garda Station.
After his arrest gardaí carried out follow-up enquiries which led them to an apartment in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, at around 10am.
It was at this location that they discovered the body of the woman aged in her 40s, who had suffered a number of fatal stab wounds.
She is known to the man who is being detained.
Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder, it is understood.
In a statement this afternoon the force said: “Gardaí at Cabra continue to investigate the death of a woman (40s) whose body was discovered in an apartment at Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15 on Friday, 13th January 2023.
“No arrests have been made at this time, but an adult male who was assisting An Garda Síochána with their enquires is now receiving medical treatment.
“Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation.
“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”
