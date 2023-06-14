Man (50s) found dead in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Dundrum, Dublin 14
The scene is currently preserved and will later be examined by the Garda Technical Bureau
Gardaí say they are investigating the death of a man in “unexplained circumstances” in Dundrum, Dublin 14 last night.
Gardaí say that when they arrived at the scene of an incident at around 11pm, paramedics were already treating the man for his injuries.
However, the man, aged in his 50s, was later pronounced dead.
“The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will now be arranged,” gardai said.
“The body of the man remains at the scene this morning. The scene is currently preserved and will later be examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.”
An incident room has been set up at Dundrum Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.
Gardai asked any person with information on this incident to contact gardaí in Dundrum on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
