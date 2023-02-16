Man (50s) dies two weeks after being hit by car in Waterford
The incident took place at the entrance to the Waterford Retail Park on the R680 at Butlerstown on Tuesday, January 31 at around 7pm.
A man has died in hospital after being struck by a car near a retail park in Co Waterford more than two weeks ago.
The male pedestrian, who was aged in his 50s, had been receiving treatment in University Hospital Waterford since then.
He passed away from his injuries early Tuesday morning.
Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make this available to them. In particular, any road users who were in the area between 6.30pm – 7.00pm.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station”.
