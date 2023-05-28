Man (50s) dies in early morning collision in County Offaly

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian, occurring shortly before 2am this morning

A man has died in a road incident in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, May 28, in County Offaly.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian, occurring shortly before 2am this morning on the R446 at Marshbrook, near the Westmeath boarder.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the car received medical attention but were not seriously injured.

Local diversions are in place as the road is currently closed and the scene has been preserved pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to any motorists with camera footage (including dashcam), who were travelling on the R446 between Moate and Horseleap at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 93 27600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.