Man (50s) dies following single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon
The incident occurred in Harristown, just outside Castlerea
A man in his 50s has tragically died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Roscommon.
The crash occurred on the N60 in Harristown outside Castlerea at approximately 8.40am.
The man, who was driving a car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body was removed to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.
The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but it has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.
Any road users who were travelling on the N60 between 8.15am and 8.45am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
