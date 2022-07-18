TRAGEDY | 

Man (50s) dies after falling from boat at Cromane Bay in Killorglin, Co Kerry

The man is the fourth person in the past week to die in water-related incidents
Cromane Bay, Kilorglin, Co Kerry. Photo: Google Maps

Cromane Bay, Kilorglin, Co Kerry. Photo: Google Maps

Seoirse MulgrewIndependent.ie

A man has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Cromane Bay in Co Kerry last night.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken from the water at approximately 10pm and pronounced dead a short time later.

A garda spokesperson said it is understood the man entered the water when he fell from a boat.

The man is the fourth person in the past week to die in water-related incidents.

“At approximately 10pm on Sunday, 17th July 2022 Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man, aged in his 50s, got into difficulty in the water in Cromane Bay, Killorglin, Co Kerry,” the garda spokesperson said.

His body was removed from the scene by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices