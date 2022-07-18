Man (50s) dies after falling from boat at Cromane Bay in Killorglin, Co Kerry
A man has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Cromane Bay in Co Kerry last night.
The man, aged in his 50s, was taken from the water at approximately 10pm and pronounced dead a short time later.
A garda spokesperson said it is understood the man entered the water when he fell from a boat.
The man is the fourth person in the past week to die in water-related incidents.
“At approximately 10pm on Sunday, 17th July 2022 Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man, aged in his 50s, got into difficulty in the water in Cromane Bay, Killorglin, Co Kerry,” the garda spokesperson said.
His body was removed from the scene by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry.
A file will be prepared for the coroner.
Today's Headlines
Gangster's sentence | ‘Trusted enabler’ of Kinahan cartel jailed for role in feud murder of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan
named and shamed | Revealed: The names of the men who gang raped girl (18) at Co Dublin beach
switched | Why this season's Community Shield match is being played at an unusual venue
vard to take | ‘Devastated’ Rebekah Vardy slams ‘unjust’ libel loss in Wagatha Christie case
Twilight zone | Aisling O’Loughlin says she feared missing Irish anti-vax doctor fell foul of ‘bad people’
court rules | Ana Kriegel killer Boy B is not allowed introduce new evidence to appeal against murder
choked | Coercive control survivor speaks out about six-week ordeal after abuser is jailed for 17 years
trial | Prosecutors in Spain seek 8-year prison term for Shakira for alleged tax fraud
Dancing queens | Una Healy and pal Lynsey Bennett show off their birthday dance moves on sun holiday
night raiders | Victim’s anger after thug gets suspended sentence for brutal assault in his trailer