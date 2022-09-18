Man (50s) dies after being struck by Luas in Dublin
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Broombridge in Cabra shortly after 1am
A male pedestrian aged in his 50s has died after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin last night.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Broombridge in Cabra shortly after 1am.
The man's body was removed from the scene to the City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place.
A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.
Gardaí can be contacted at Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
