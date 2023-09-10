Man (50s) and woman (80s) die after Cavan house fire

Their bodies have been taken to a local hospital where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

A man and woman have died following a house fire in Cavan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the blaze took hold just before 2am at a home in Ballyjamesduff.

A woman in her 80s and a man in his 50s were pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of the fire is currently sealed off, pending a technical examination.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí were alerted to a fire at a domestic residence in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan shortly before 2am on Sunday morning, September 10, 2023.”

Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire during the early hours of the morning.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, while the Coroner has been notified of the two deaths.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing, a garda spokesperson confirmed.