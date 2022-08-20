Man (40s) rushed to hospital after being attacked by gang in Dublin’s Temple Bar

He had been attacked by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower at approximately 9.50pm.

A man was rushed to hospital after he was set upon by a gang in Dublin Temple Bar last night.

Thran, in his 40s, was brought to St James’ Hospital with injures described as serious but non-life threatening.

However, gardaí believe the row broke out in a fast food outlet in Temple Bar Square before moving to the Fownes Street area.

“Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a man being assaulted by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower,” gardai said. “The incident occurred at approximately 9.50pm.

“A man aged in his 40s was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital. His injures are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.”

Gardaí from Pearse Street are asking for anyone who has information or footage of this incident, which is believed to have begun in a fast food outlet in Temple Bar Square before moving to the Fownes Street areas between 9:30pm and 10:00pm, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.