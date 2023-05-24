Man (40s) injured in jet ski accident on Carlingford Lough in Co Louth dies

The man and a woman were taken from the water and brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda

Emergancy services rushed to the scene after two jet skiers got into difficulty in Carlingford Lough on Monday afternoon

A man who was involved in a jet ski accident has died in hospital.

The man, in his 40s, died after being recovered from the water in Carlingford Lough in Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of two people in difficulty at around 5pm.

A man and woman were taken from the water by the Coast Guard and rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The man died later in hospital while the woman remains in a serious but stable condition.

Several agencies responded to the incident, including units from the Kilkeel and Clogherhead RNLI.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said that the alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted a lone jet ski on Carlingford Lough.

It is believed the jet ski may have overturned in the water.

Members of Greenore Coastguard, Kilkeel RNLI, South Down Coastguard and Clogherhead RNLI were involved in the rescue operation along with Coastguard helicopter Rescue 116, and local gardaí.

Gardaí said they received a report of two people who had gotten into difficulty in Carlingford Marina yesterday afternoon, Monday, May 22, at approximately 5pm.

“A man and a woman were rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda,” they said.

“The man, aged in his 40s, passed away on the Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The woman remains in hospital, in a stable condition.

“Enquiries ongoing.”