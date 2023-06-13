Man (40s) hospitalised after being shot on Dublin golf course

He was later transferred to the Mater Hospital in the city where he is being treated for what are understood to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A general view of the Mater Hospital, where the man was transferred to and is being treated for what are understood to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man has been hospitalised following a shooting at a golf club in Dublin.

Emergency services were alerted to the golf course in the north of the county overnight following reports of a firearm being discharged.

A man, aged in his 40s, suffered an apparent gunshot wound and gardaí are carrying out inquiries into the incident.

He was later transferred to the Mater Hospital in the city where he is being treated for what are understood to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at Corrstown Golf Club in the townland of Kilsallaghan shortly before midnight.

Read more Dublin LGBTQ bar 'devastated' as bike racks placed in seating area ahead of Pride

Detectives based at Swords Garda Station are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Independent.ie understands that the weapon was discharged by another individual not connected to the injured man.

There is no suggestion the incident is linked to organised criminality or was premeditated.

It is being investigated whether the gun, a legally owned weapon, was accidentally fired.

One source said: “Gardaí are continuing to establish the exact circumstances of how this incident occurred.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest the two men involved are connected to one another and were on the golf course at that hour for separate reasons.

“This weapon may have been discharged accidentally. The inquiry is still in the early stages and further information has to be gathered,” the source added.

No arrests have yet been made but the individual who is alleged to have discharged the firearm is assisting gardaí with their inquiries.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are making enquiries into the discharge of a firearm which occurred near the Laurestown area of Dublin on Monday, 12th June 2023. The incident occurred shortly before 11pm.

“A man, aged in his 40s, was later taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.”