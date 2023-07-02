Man (40s) dies off the coast of Cork in ‘tragic accident’

Gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances”

The man is believed to have died on Cape Clear Island, off the coast of Baltimore.

A man in his 40s has died in what is believed to be a tragic accident on Cape Clear Island, Co Cork, on Saturday.

Gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” of the discovery of the man’s body at Cape Clear Island, County Cork, yesterday evening.

The body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí said they believe foul play is not suspected and are treating this as a tragic accident at this time.

