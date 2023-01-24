Man (40s) dies in hospital following crash between car and truck in Co Limerick
“No other serious injuries to persons were reported”
A driver has died in hospital after his car collided with a truck in Co Limerick this morning
The man in his 40s was rushed to University Hospital Limerick following the incident on the N69 at Mungret at approximately 9.30am.
Gardaí also attended the scene of the fatal crash.
“The male driver of the car was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he has since passed away,” a spokesperson said. “No other serious injuries to persons were reported.”
The road is currently closed with local diversions in place while Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N69 in the Mungret area between 9am and 9.45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
ENOCH IS ENOUGH | Principal tells Enoch Burke to ‘get off the property’ after he returns following arrest
dope | 'Skint Harry' jailed for 12 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin
'social pariah' | Credit union manager who stole €875k to save husband's failing business jailed for two years
'Farcical' | Mary Lou McDonald slams Donohoe’s 'cock and bull story' as Varadkar makes 'your friend' Dowdall jibe
box office | Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan among 14 Irish nominees for Oscars
Hospital killing | Man charged with murder of Matthew Healy (89) at Cork hospital named, appears in court
fatal crash | Man (40s) dies in hospital following crash between car and truck in Co Limerick
fresh face | Tycoon pal of Daniel Kinahan behind new plastic surgery clinic in Glasgow
Gun attack | Masked gunman shoots man in leg in Derry as police condemn ‘human rights abuse’
Not at Burk | Gardaí arrive as Enoch Burke turns up at school days after being dismissed