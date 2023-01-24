Man (40s) dies in hospital following crash between car and truck in Co Limerick

“No other serious injuries to persons were reported”

University Hospital Limerick has been struggling to cope with patient numbers of late. File photo

A driver has died in hospital after his car collided with a truck in Co Limerick this morning

The man in his 40s was rushed to University Hospital Limerick following the incident on the N69 at Mungret at approximately 9.30am.

Gardaí also attended the scene of the fatal crash.

“The male driver of the car was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he has since passed away,” a spokesperson said. “No other serious injuries to persons were reported.”

Read more Gardaí arrive as Enoch Burke turns up at school days after being dismissed

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place while Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N69 in the Mungret area between 9am and 9.45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.