Man (40s) dies in Cork house fire

The fire was detected at a property in Douglas West in Cork shortly after 3pm

A middle-age man has died after a house fire in Cork.

The fire was detected at a property in Douglas West in Cork shortly after 3pm.

Units of Cork Fire Brigade and gardaí raced to the scene after being alerted by concerned neighbours.

It is understood locals spotted smoke billowing from the property involved and alerted emergency services.

A man in his 40s was located in an unresponsive condition in the smoke-filled house.

He was brought outside by fire brigade personnel equipped with breathing apparatus.

Despite desperate efforts by medical personnel to stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's remains were due to be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The State Pathologist's Office has been notified and a full post mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday at CUH.

A number of units of Cork Fire Brigade attended the scene with one official describing the Douglas incident as "a serious house fire".

Gardaí closed the road to facilitate the work of the emergency services with local diversions in place. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

A full investigation is now underway into the precise cause of the tragedy.

However, initial indications are that the fire was accidental.

The deceased is understood to have been living at the property for some time.

Gardaí are conducting door-to-door inquiries to determine from locals the last known movements of the deceased.

The mature area is located just metres from Douglas centre along a busy residential road.