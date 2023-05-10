Man (40s) dies in construction site accident in Gorey, Co Wexford

The man, reportedly aged in his 40s and a native of Co Wexford, was sadly killed instantly following an incident involving a piece of heavy machinery.

A man has lost his life in a construction site accident in Gorey, Co Wexford this morning.

The man, reportedly aged in his 40s and a native of Co Wexford, was sadly killed instantly following an incident involving a piece of heavy machinery.

The National Ambulance Service were quick to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

Gardaí were also in attendance while representatives from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are understood to be on their way to carry out their own investigation into the tragic incident.