Man (40s) dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Donegal this morning

The man's body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course

A man has died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Donegal this morning.

The man, in his 40s, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed on the R245 at Carrigart just before 8am.

The man's body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Gardai said a technical examination is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision on the R245 at Carrigart, Co Donegal this morning,” they said.

“The collision occurred just before 8am. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.

“Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them,” they added.

Gardaí can be contacted at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.