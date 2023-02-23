Man (40s) dies and four other hospitalised after horror crash in Co Wexford

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene

A man has died and four others – including two young girls – have been hospitalised following a collision between two cars and a tractor in Co Wexford.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:10pm last night on the N25 in Ballinaboula in Co. Wexford.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juvenile female passengers of this vehicle were taken to University Hospital Waterford where they are being treated for serious Injuries.

A garda spokesman said officers remain at the scene and that the crash involved two cars and a tractor.

The two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged 70s and 30s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesman appealed for any witnesses to the crash to make contact with them.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along this route between 6:40pm and 7:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”