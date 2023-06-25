Man (40s) dies after single vehicle crash in Co Meath

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne

A man in his 40s has died following a crash in Dunboyne, Co. Meath yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the single vehicle collision on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was removed from the scene by Ambulance to St James’s Hospital, Dublin where he was later pronounced dead.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene was closed to traffic to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Ashbourne are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

A garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who were travelling in on the R154 near Dunboyne at the time of the collision who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”