Man (40s) dies after incident involving lorry in Co Mayo

A man has been killed in Co Mayo this morning after an incident involving a lorry.

Gardaí said officers in Ballina had rushed to the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Knockroe, Bunniconlon, at approximately 7.40am.

“A male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Mayo University Hospital,” gardai said.

“He has since passed away. The Coroner has been notified and a post mortem will be conducted in due course. The male driver, age in his 60s, was uninjured.”

Gardai said the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene later today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to persons travelling on the L6612, Bunniconlon to Enniscrone Road between the hours of 7.30am and 8am and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them,” gardai said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.