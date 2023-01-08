Man (40s) dies after collision involving car and horse in Co Monaghan
The N2 remains closed at the crash site and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will examine the scene this morning
A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a stray horse in Co Monaghan last night.
At approximately 9.20pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision on the northbound lane of the N2 at Creevy near Carrickmacross.
The front seat passenger in the car, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The two other occupants in the car, both adult males, were assessed at the scene by the emergency services, but did not require hospital treatment.
The horse died on impact.
The N2 remains closed at the crash site and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will examine the scene this morning. Local traffic diversions are in place.
The local Coroner was notified, and the body of the deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including dashcam, from the area at the time, to make it available to them.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
