Man (40s) dies after collision between motorbike and tractor in Co Derry
A man in his forties has died after a crash between a tractor and a motorbike on the Aughrim Road in Magherafelt on Tuesday.
The man, who was on a black Triumph Daytona motorbike when the crash with a red Massey Ferguson tractor took place shortly after 8pm, was brought to hospital but died from his injuries.
The road in Derry remains closed between the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout while enquiries into the collision are carried out.
Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.
