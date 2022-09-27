Man (40s) dies after being hit by car in Co Tyrone
A man in his 40s has died following a single vehicle crash in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.
The pedestrian was struck by a car on the Tullyvar Road just before midnight on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
PSNI Sergeant Green said: “The collision involving a pedestrian, was reported just before midnight on Monday evening, September 26, and occurred on the Tullyvar Road.
“Police attended the scene, where, sadly the man was pronounced dead. The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would appeal for any witnesses who may have seen the man walking on the road between approximately 11.00pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”
