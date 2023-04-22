Man (40s) arrested in connection with fatal assault on Co Kildare dad

Gardai suspect Mr Kusenda was the victim of an assault over the course of a number of hours.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with a fatal attack in Newbridge, Co Kildare in March.

Marcel Kusenda died following a suspected assault in the Piercetown area of the town on 8 March 2023.

Mr Kusenda was originally from Slovakia and had been living in Ireland for more than 20 years.

Yesterday, officers investigating Mr Kusenda’s death arrested a man, who is in his 30s, as part of the probe.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí who are investigating the fatal assault of a man (aged in his 40s) outside a residence in Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Wednesday 8th March 2023 have arrested a male as part of the investigation.

“The man (aged in his 30s) was arrested yesterday, Friday 21st April 2023, and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.”

Taking to Facebook in March, Mr Kusenda’s grieving son, who is also named Marcel, paid tribute to his father and thanked him for the role he played in his life.

“My daddy, rest in peace,” Marcel wrote. “Thank you for everything you have done for me. You gave me a lot of advice in life, you helped me a lot in everything you could

“Every time I tried something, you tried it with me so we could overcome. I hope you find your peace. You are already in heaven together with your father, whom I loved very much as well as you. I love you so much.”