Man (30s) dies in construction site accident in Gorey, Co Wexford

A man has lost his life in a construction site accident in Gorey, Co Wexford this morning.

The man, reportedly aged in his late 30s and a native of Co Wexford, was sadly killed instantly following an incident involving a piece of heavy machinery shortly after 9 a.m. this morning.

The National Ambulance Service were quick to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead and he was removed to University Hospital Waterford for post mortem.

Local gardaí were also in attendance at the construction site, where they preserved the scene and spoke with the deceased man’s devastated workmates.

The Health and Safety Authority immediately dispatched representatives to carry out their own full investigation into the tragic incident.

A spokesperson for the HSA said: “I can confirm that the HSA are aware of this fatal incident and have launched an investigation. No further information is available at this time.”