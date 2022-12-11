FATAL CRASH | 

Man (30s) dies in collision between car and truck in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford

A car and a truck collided on the N25 road and the driver of the car was fatally injured as a result.

Edel HughesSunday World

A man in his 30s has died in a two-car crash in Co Waterford.

The tragic collision occurred in Newtown, Kilmacthomas, this afternoon Sunday, December 11, at approximately 1.30pm.

A car and a truck collided on the N25 road and the driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was fatally injured as a result. There was no-one else in the vehicle.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

The N25 is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the vicinity of Newtown between 1.15pm and 1.40pm, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


