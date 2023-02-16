Man (30s) dies following crash on N71 in Co Kerry

A technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision investigators is set to take place this morning

A man in his 30s has died following a crash on the N71 road in Co Kerry yesterday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene on the Kenmare to Bantry Road at Drominassig at around 6pm where they found the driver of the car badly injured.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. A post-mortem is due to take place later

A technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision investigators is set to take place this morning. The road is currently closed, with local diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

“Gardaí in Kerry attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 6pm on Wednesday evening, February 15,” gardaí revealed.

"Gardaí in Kerry attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 6pm on Wednesday evening, February 15," gardaí revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.