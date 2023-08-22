Man (30s) dies and passenger injured after car collides with wall in Co Kilkenny

The male passenger, aged in his early 40s was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for his injuries

A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision that occurred in Clomantagh, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny at approximately 1.30am.

The collision occurred when a car struck a stone wall. The male driver, aged in his late 30s, of the car was fatally injured during the collision. His body was removed from the scene to the Mortuary in University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male passenger, aged in his early 40s was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for his injuries.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area this morning between 1am and 1.30am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station