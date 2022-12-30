Man (30s) dies after getting into difficulty in the water off coast of Galway

The incident occurred shortly before 1.30pm yesterday afternoon, December 29

A man has died after getting into difficulty in water off the coast of Spiddal, Galway.

The incident occurred shortly before 1.30pm yesterday afternoon, December 29.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene but following their search operation, which included the Coast Guard, the body of the man was recovered from the water.

The man, aged in his 30s, had gotten into difficulty in the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

In a statement from an Garda Síochana, they said: “Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to an incident in the water at Shanangurraun, Spiddal, Co. Galway yesterday afternoon, Thursday 29th December 2022, shortly before 1.30pm.

“A male got into difficulty in the water. Following a search operation by Emergency Services, including Coast Guard, the body of the male (30s) was recovered from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”