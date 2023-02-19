Man (30s) dies after being hit by car in Co Galway
The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead and taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway (UHG) where a post-mortem examination will take place.
A man has died after a road accident in Co Galway.
Shortly before 6.30am this morning, gardaí were alerted to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment only.
The road at the crash site remains closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Local diversions are currently in place on the N84.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
