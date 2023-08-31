Man (29) found unresponsive in garda cell died as result of ‘pneumonia’ due to drugs and alcohol

Mark Lenihan’s death was the result of aspiration pneumonia due to the ingestion of alcohol and the drug Etizolam which is not legally available in Ireland

A 29-year-old Kerry man who was found ‘unresponsive in a cell’ at Tralee Garda Station and was rushed to University Hospital Kerry in a critical condition, died several days later in University Hospital Kerry.

His death was the result of aspiration pneumonia due to the ingestion of alcohol and the drug Etizolam which is not legally available in Ireland, an inquest into his death found this week.

Mark Lenihan of Railway Hostel, Killarney and who was originally from Ardfert, was arrested in Tralee on July 3, 2021.

He was arrested for being drunk in public. Garda Andrew O’Connor, in his deputation, said he made the decision to arrest Mr Lenihan ‘for his own safety’ as he was intoxicated.

The inquest evidence at Tralee Coronor's Court on Wednesday was presented by Mr John O’Sullivan, an investigating officer with the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) who were immediately alerted to the incident at the station.

Garda O’Connor and his colleague Garda Slavicia Radic were called to Tralee Townhouse that evening by the owner, Mike O’Shea, as Mr Lenihan was staying there and an argument was taking place in the room he was staying in.

He had also brought in a second guest, his partner, Mary Roche, though it was to be a single occupancy room.

He was also smoking in the bedroom though it was a non-smoking accommodation, the inquest heard.

Mr O’Shea, in his deposition, said Mr Lenihan had checked in at 3pm and paid cash of €47. He noted that he had a lot of baggage with him.

Mr O’Shea was made aware by another guest that there was argument going on in the room. He went to the room but did not enter ‘for safety’.

He said that he knocked persistently and, when Mr Lenihan answered, Mr O’Shea said he knew instantly he was drinking and so asked him to leave or he would call the gardaí - which he subsequently did.

They arrived and they went with the spare key to the room. He told the inquest that he thought gardaí were being very kind to him given that Mr Lenihan couldn’t put one foot in front of the other and had to be assisted.

He refunded Mr Lenihan the money and said he not not been drunk when he checked in.

Garda O’Connor said he identified himself as a guard when he went to the room and he put his foot in the doorway so Mr Lenihan could not close it.

He said Mary Roche was also in the room. He said that Mr Lenihan tripped as he was walking to the bathroom and banged his head on the wall. He said he also stumbled on the landing.

When they left the premises, Garda O’Connor said he deemed it necessary to arrest him and he and Garda Radic walked him to the station.

He was taken into custody in Tralee Garda Station by Garda Maurice O’Brien. In his deposition to the inquest, he said that Mr Lenihan was intoxicated, dishevelled and unsteady on his feet.

He gave evidence of filling out the custody record and checking on Mr Lenihan in his cell on several occasions.

On each occasion Mr Lenihan was on the ground of the cell snoring. Sergeant Linda Brosnan took over from Garda O’Brien when he was on a break and during the 15 minute checks on Mr Lenihan she too said Mr Lenihan was on his back snoring.

At around 1.40am, Mr Lenihan was examined by Doctor Mazin Elzain who had come to the station to see another prisoner. Gardaí had a ‘mild concern’ about his lip colour and irregular snoring’, Inspector Gearóid Thompson said in his deposition.

Mr Lenihan was moved to his side in case of vomiting but the doctor told Sgt Brosnan that Mr Lenihan did not need to go to hospital.

In his own deposition to the inquest, Dr Elzain said that Mr Lenihan's “vital signs were in the acceptable range” and he advised Sgt Brosnan to contact emergency services if his condition deteriorated.

Mr Lenihan’s sister, Deirdre, asked Doctor Elzain if her brother would still be alive if he had been sent to hospital. She further queried if he would have done things differently having seen what happened.

"If I had known what I know now, of course I would have shifted him but there was no way to know that at that time,” he said.

He also said that he “really can't ascertain” if sending him to hospital would have changed things.

He said he was not fearful for Mr Lenihan’s condition at the time he saw him adding that, for general protocol, it wouldn’t be possible to shift all patients in that condition to hospital.

At around 2.36am, Mr Lenihan was found face-down on the floor face down and not breathing. The inquest was told that the previous check was 12 minutes earlier.

Garda O’Brien began CPR. Ambulance crews also did CPR and there was a faint pulse when he left for UHK. However, he was pronounced dead on July 7 when the machines were turned off after palliative care for several days.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, said that alcohol was detected, though not in a high range but it would have certainly been higher when arrested.

He had also taken Etizolam which is a depressant drug and would have affected the brain stem.

She said the cause of death was aspiration pneumonia due to the alcohol and drugs on the background of a raised body mass index.

Coroner Helen Lucey returned a verdict of misadventure and expressed her sympathy to the deceased’s parents, brothers and sisters on the loss of Mark at such a young age.