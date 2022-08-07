Man (28) shot dead in Dublin apartment named

Pictured: 28-year-old Sean Mc Carthy, who went missing from Popintree, Dublin on August 2nd (Credit: An Garda Síochána)

A murder investigation is expected to be launched after the discovery of the body of a 28-year-old man in an apartment in Drumcondra in Dublin on Saturday night.

Independent.ie understands that the remains that were discovered by gardai are those of Sean McCarthy who had been missing from his home in Popintree since last Tuesday.

It is understood that he suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Gardaí had been conducting a major search for him since last Tuesday including a detailed search at the Royal Canal at Phibsboro on Friday which involved the garda sub aqua unit and the deployment of the garda helicopter.

It is understood that Mr McCarthy had frequented this area in recent times.

The search operation continued yesterday leading gardai to the apartment on Achill Road where they made the grim discovery last night.

A suspect in the case has been arrested and he is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda Station.

Senior sources have revealed that the suspect was known to Mr McCarthy and at this stage detectives are not looking for anyone else in relation to the case.

Gardaí believe that Mr McCarthy was shot where his remains were discovered last night.

Gardaí also sealed off a second scene in Griffith Park, where two foot bridges were closed for a time this morning.

They had issued a missing person appeal on Mr McCarthy yesterday afternoon saying they were “concerned for his wellbeing and trying to locate him.”

They described him as approximately 5’ 8” in height, of stocky build, with blue eyes and short dark hair.

“Gardaí at Ballymun are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man in his late 20s in Drumcondra, Dublin 9, on Saturday the 6th of August 2022,” a garda spokesman said today.

“The deceased was discovered by Gardaí in an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, on Saturday evening. His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

“The office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

“An area of Griffith Park, Drumcondra has also been sealed off as part of the investigation.

“A man aged in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in a north Dublin Garda Station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

“An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station and enquires are ongoing,” the spokesman explained.