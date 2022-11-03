Man (25) found dead with suspicious head injuries outside Monaghan hotel

Gardaí investigating if death is linked to row at the hotel at around 10pm last night

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body found with suspicious injuries to his forehead.

The grim discovery of the 25-year-old's remains was made at 8am today on the grounds of The M Hotel which is located around five kilometres from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

The hotel is being used as a direct provision centre for asylum seekers.

The man who has been identified is originally from an African country and had been a resident of the facility.

He was found on the ground near the entrance of the hotel and the scene was sealed off for a technical examination which concluded at around 5pm.

(Pic: Google Maps)

One line being investigated is whether the man’s death is linked to a row at the hotel at around 10pm last night which gardai were called to but no arrests were made as the disturbance had eased by the time officers arrived there.

It is unclear how long the 25-year-old man had been living in Ireland or what his asylum seeker status is.

“This man was found unresponsive on the grounds of the hotel,” a source told Independent.ie

A post-mortem on the man’s body which is due to take place tomorrow will determine whether the man had been the victim of foul play.

At this stage gardaí are keeping an open mind in their investigation and no arrests have yet been made.

“Gardaí in Carrickmacross are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this morning, Tuesday, 1st November 2022,” a garda spokesman said.

“At approximately 8am, following a call from a member of the public, Gardaí discovered a man’s body on the curtilage of a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co.Monaghan.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda technical Bureau.

“The office of the State Pathologist have been notified. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation,” he added.