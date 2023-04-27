Man (20s) killed in motorbike crash in Co Cavan
The man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the R165 at Cornakill at 8pm
A man in his 20s has died after his motorcycle crashed near Kingscourt, in Co Cavan last night
The man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the R165 at Cornakill at 8pm.
His body was taken to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.
Gardai said there were no other injuries reported.
Read more
The R165 at Cornakill in Kingscourt is currently closed in both directions and Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene later. Meanwhile, local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R165 between Kingscourt and Cornakill between the hours of 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, April 26 are asked to make it available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
Brady punch | Cop killer Aaron Brady and gangster Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy lock horns behind bars
court order | Arrest warrant issued for ex-football star after he failed to appear in court
road tragedy | Man (20s) killed in motorbike crash in Co Cavan
wheely funny | Maura Higgins’ relaxing trip to the countryside ends in cycling mishap
hot head | Man who told gardai ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ after shouting ‘f**k foreigners’ is fined
illegal eviction | Landlord ‘disposed of’ €40k of evicted widow’s possessions including husband’s wedding ring
numbers game | Conor McGregor’s dad Tony unveils cheeky new licence plate for his Porsche Panamera
strong bond | Son of James Bond star Sean Connery weds Dublin singer with Saoirse Ronan among guests
House search | Gardaí raid home of suspected Regency gunman and close associate of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch
garden of eden | Irish mum gets dream garden inspired by Love Island on RTE show