Man (20s) killed in motorbike crash in Co Cavan

A man in his 20s has died after his motorcycle crashed near Kingscourt, in Co Cavan last night

The man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the R165 at Cornakill at 8pm.

His body was taken to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Gardai said there were no other injuries reported.

The R165 at Cornakill in Kingscourt is currently closed in both directions and Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene later. Meanwhile, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R165 between Kingscourt and Cornakill between the hours of 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, April 26 are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.