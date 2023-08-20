Man (20s) killed in Louth crash involving two e-scooters and car

The crash took place on the Armagh Road in Dundalk late on Saturday night.

Scene of fatal collision after car and e-scooters' crash in Dundalk

A young man has died following a crash involving two e-scooters and a car in Co Louth last night.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to attend the scene of the collision, which took place on the Armagh Road in Dundalk late on Saturday night.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Two other men, also aged in their 20s, were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to hospital.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of fatal road traffic collision on the Armagh Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth, late yesterday evening, Saturday, 19th August 2023.

“The collision involved two e-scooters and a car. A male aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene, his body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

“Another male (20s) was treated for injuries by ambulance personnel at the scene and a third male (20s) was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward with information.

The spokesperson continued: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Armagh Road and its environs yesterday evening between 11:00pm and 11:45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."